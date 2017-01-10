Publicidad
Cine 10 Ene 2017

Premios Bafta 2017

Nominados a los premios de cine británicos Bafta 2017

La película con más nominaciones de esta 70ª edición ha sido "La La Land", que acumula once, incluyendo mejor director, película y actor y actriz principal.

Por: Efe
Foto: Cortesía
Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, protagonistas de "La La Land".

El filme musical estadounidense "La La Land", sensación del momento, opta a 11 galardones Bafta, la máxima recompensa cinematográfica británica, según las candidaturas anunciadas este martes. (Leer Siete de siete: "La la land" arrasa en los Globo de Oro).

A "La La Land" le siguen "Arrival" (La llegada) y "Nocturnal Animals", con 9 candidaturas cada una, y "Manchester by the Sea", con 6. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Lion" y "I, Daniel Blake", optan a 5 premios. (Galería Diez datos sobre la película “La La Land: Ciudad de sueño”).

La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:

Mejor película:

- "La La Land"
- "I, Daniel Blake"
- "Arrival"
- "Manchester by the sea"
- "Moonlight"

Mejor película británica:

- "American Honey"
- "Denial"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "I, Daniel Blake"
- "Notes on Blindness"
- "Under the Shadow"

Mejor director:

- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
- Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"
- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mejor actor principal:

- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw"
- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"
- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Mejor actriz principal:

- Amy Adams, "Arrival"
- Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"
- Emma Stone, "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Mejor actor de reparto:

- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"
- Dev Patel, "Lion"
- Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
- Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jones"
- Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Mejor actriz de reparto:

- Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"
- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
- Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
- Viola Davis, "Fences"

Mejor interprete revelación:

- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Laia Costa
- Lucas Hedges
- Tom Holland
- Ruth Negga

Mejor guión original:

- "Hell or High Water"
- "I, Daniel Blake"
- "La La Land"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"

Mejor guión adaptado:

- "Arrival"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "Lion"
- "Nocturnal Animals"

Mejor documental:

- "13th"
- "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years"
- "The Eagle Huntress"
- "Notes on Blindness"
- "Weiner"

Mejor película de animación:

- "Finding Dory"
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Moana"
- "Zootropolis"

Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

- "Dheepan"
- "Julieta"
- "Mustang"
- "Son of Saul"
- "Toni Erdmann"

Música original:

- "Arrival"
- "Jackie"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Nocturnal Animals"

Fotografía:

- "Arrival"
- "Hell or High Water"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Nocturnal Animals"

Diseño de vestuario:

- "Allied"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- "Jackie"
- "La La Land"

Efectos visuales:

- "Arrival"
- "Doctor Strange"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "The Jungle Book"
- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

