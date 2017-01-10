Nominados a los premios de cine británicos Bafta 2017

El filme musical estadounidense "La La Land", sensación del momento, opta a 11 galardones Bafta, la máxima recompensa cinematográfica británica, según las candidaturas anunciadas este martes. (Leer Siete de siete: "La la land" arrasa en los Globo de Oro).



A "La La Land" le siguen "Arrival" (La llegada) y "Nocturnal Animals", con 9 candidaturas cada una, y "Manchester by the Sea", con 6. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Lion" y "I, Daniel Blake", optan a 5 premios. (Galería Diez datos sobre la película “La La Land: Ciudad de sueño”).



La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:



Mejor película:



- "La La Land"

- "I, Daniel Blake"

- "Arrival"

- "Manchester by the sea"

- "Moonlight"



Mejor película británica:



- "American Honey"

- "Denial"

- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

- "I, Daniel Blake"

- "Notes on Blindness"

- "Under the Shadow"



Mejor director:



- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

- Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"

- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"



Mejor actor principal:



- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw"

- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"

- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"



Mejor actriz principal:



- Amy Adams, "Arrival"

- Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"

- Emma Stone, "La La Land"

- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"



Mejor actor de reparto:



- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

- Dev Patel, "Lion"

- Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

- Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jones"

- Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"



Mejor actriz de reparto:



- Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"

- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

- Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

- Viola Davis, "Fences"



Mejor interprete revelación:



- Anya Taylor-Joy

- Laia Costa

- Lucas Hedges

- Tom Holland

- Ruth Negga



Mejor guión original:



- "Hell or High Water"

- "I, Daniel Blake"

- "La La Land"

- "Manchester by the Sea"

- "Moonlight"



Mejor guión adaptado:



- "Arrival"

- "Hacksaw Ridge"

- "Hidden Figures"

- "Lion"

- "Nocturnal Animals"



Mejor documental:



- "13th"

- "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years"

- "The Eagle Huntress"

- "Notes on Blindness"

- "Weiner"



Mejor película de animación:



- "Finding Dory"

- "Kubo and the Two Strings"

- "Moana"

- "Zootropolis"



Mejor película de habla no inglesa:



- "Dheepan"

- "Julieta"

- "Mustang"

- "Son of Saul"

- "Toni Erdmann"



Música original:



- "Arrival"

- "Jackie"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Nocturnal Animals"



Fotografía:



- "Arrival"

- "Hell or High Water"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Nocturnal Animals"



Diseño de vestuario:



- "Allied"

- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

- "Jackie"

- "La La Land"



Efectos visuales:



- "Arrival"

- "Doctor Strange"

- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

- "The Jungle Book"

- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"