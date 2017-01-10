Premios Bafta 2017
Nominados a los premios de cine británicos Bafta 2017
La película con más nominaciones de esta 70ª edición ha sido "La La Land", que acumula once, incluyendo mejor director, película y actor y actriz principal.
Por: Efe
Foto: CortesíaEmma Stone y Ryan Gosling, protagonistas de "La La Land".
El filme musical estadounidense "La La Land", sensación del momento, opta a 11 galardones Bafta, la máxima recompensa cinematográfica británica, según las candidaturas anunciadas este martes. (Leer Siete de siete: "La la land" arrasa en los Globo de Oro).
A "La La Land" le siguen "Arrival" (La llegada) y "Nocturnal Animals", con 9 candidaturas cada una, y "Manchester by the Sea", con 6. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Lion" y "I, Daniel Blake", optan a 5 premios. (Galería Diez datos sobre la película “La La Land: Ciudad de sueño”).
La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:
Mejor película:
- "La La Land"
- "I, Daniel Blake"
- "Arrival"
- "Manchester by the sea"
- "Moonlight"
Mejor película británica:
- "American Honey"
- "Denial"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "I, Daniel Blake"
- "Notes on Blindness"
- "Under the Shadow"
Mejor director:
- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
- Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"
- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"
Mejor actor principal:
- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw"
- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"
- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Mejor actriz principal:
- Amy Adams, "Arrival"
- Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"
- Emma Stone, "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"
- Dev Patel, "Lion"
- Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
- Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jones"
- Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"
- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
- Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
- Viola Davis, "Fences"
Mejor interprete revelación:
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Laia Costa
- Lucas Hedges
- Tom Holland
- Ruth Negga
Mejor guión original:
- "Hell or High Water"
- "I, Daniel Blake"
- "La La Land"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"
Mejor guión adaptado:
- "Arrival"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "Lion"
- "Nocturnal Animals"
Mejor documental:
- "13th"
- "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years"
- "The Eagle Huntress"
- "Notes on Blindness"
- "Weiner"
Mejor película de animación:
- "Finding Dory"
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Moana"
- "Zootropolis"
Mejor película de habla no inglesa:
- "Dheepan"
- "Julieta"
- "Mustang"
- "Son of Saul"
- "Toni Erdmann"
Música original:
- "Arrival"
- "Jackie"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Nocturnal Animals"
Fotografía:
- "Arrival"
- "Hell or High Water"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Nocturnal Animals"
Diseño de vestuario:
- "Allied"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- "Jackie"
- "La La Land"
Efectos visuales:
- "Arrival"
- "Doctor Strange"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "The Jungle Book"
- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Relacionados
Última hora
Lo más compartido
-
-
Cultura Ene 9 - 2:09 pm
El pianista de los calcetines rojos
-
Cultura Ene 9 - 2:09 pm
De lo épico a lo bufo
Para opinar en esta nota usted debe ser un usuario registrado.
Regístrese o ingrese aquí
La película con más nominaciones de esta 70ª edición ha sido "La La Land", que acumula once, incluyendo mejor director, película y actor y actriz principal.
Versiones
Móviles
Suscripciones impreso
ejemplares