Gisele Bündchen sorprende a sus seguidores con un talento oculto
La modelo brasilera publicó este video en Instagram en el que canta e interpreta con la guitarra, en medio de un ambiente paradisíaco, un tema de Ana Vilela.
Por: Elespectador.com
"La letra de esta canción es tan inspiradora que decidí tomar el riesgo y tocarla", es el mensaje que acompaña la publicación de Gisele Bündchen en su cuenta de Instagram. La canción se llama "Trem- Bala" y es de la artista Ana Vilela. La letra es un mensaje positivo que la modelo quiso compartir con su propia voz a través de la red. Una de sus estrofas dice "No se trata de ponerse en la cima del mundo, sabiendo que se ganó/ Se trata de la subida y la sensación de que el camino sólo te hizo fuerte/ Es ser refugio y también hogar de otros corazones/ Y de esta manera tener amigos contigo en todas las situaciones".
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamorThank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave
Relacionados
Última hora
-
Judicial Ene 2 - 10:00 pm
Sentencias judiciales que afectan la vida diaria
-
Bogotá Ene 2 - 10:00 pm
Alcaldía pretende usar drones para vigilar tierreros en Bogotá
-
Economía Ene 2 - 10:00 pm
Alzas que mortificarán a los colombianos desde enero de 2017
Lo más compartido
Para opinar en esta nota usted debe ser un usuario registrado.
Regístrese o ingrese aquí
La revolución de las empresas digitales
Para el experto en administración y sistemas, la transformación tecnológica es una gran oportunidad de diversificar la economía y explotar el potencial de empresas tradicionales.
Gisele Bündchen sorprende a sus seguidores con un talento oculto
Versiones
Móviles
Suscripciones impreso
ejemplares