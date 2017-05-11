Después de tres semanas de travesía, pareja se casó en el Everest
Muy pocas parejas han hecho una travesía como Ashley Schmeider y James Sisson para poderse casar. Tuvieron que escalar durante tres semanas la montaña más alta del mundo para decir sí en un altar con una “majestuosa” vista en el monte Everest.
La idea de materializar su amor en las alturas se dio gracias al fotógrafo de su boda Charleton Churchill, quien publicó en sus redes sociales las imágenes de toda la travesía de la feliz pareja.
Churchill afirmó que desde el 2011 venía con la idea de retratar con su cámara un matrimonio en la cima del Everest. Ya en 2015 había convencido a otra pareja de hacer esto, pero el catastrófico terremoto que ocurrió en Nepal le daño sus planes.
La boda estuvo a punto de cancelarse. James, el novio, la noche anterior sufrió de severos problemas para respirar y necesitó de oxígeno para recuperarse. Afortunadamente los planes siguieron en pie y la ceremonia se desarrolló con toda normalidad.
