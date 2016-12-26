Publicidad
El mensaje de esperanza de J.K. Rowling a quienes tienen dificultades en Navidad

J.K. Rowling es, en estos momentos, la tercera escritora mejor pagada en el mundo, según la revista Forbes. Su fortuna la debe a la franquicia de Harry Potter, que no cuenta solo con siete libros, sino con películas, parques temáticos e, incluso, una obra de teatro.

La escritora de la popular saga Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, aprovechó el día de Navidad para enviar un esperanzador mensaje a aquellas personas que tienen dificultades durante la época de fin de año. Pronto, los trinos de la escritora mejor pagada en el mundo se volvieron virales.
 
Su mensaje lo empezó agradeciendo a todas las personas que le desearon unas felices fiestas: “He tenido muchos mensajes deseándome una Feliz Navidad. ¡Gracias!”.
 
 
Pero luego se dirigió a aquellos que pasan por dificultades: “También he escuchado de gente que atraviesa por tiempos difíciles. Estos siempre parecen peores en Navidad”.
 
 
“En este momento del año, somos bombardeados con imágenes de vidas perfectas, que tienen poca relación con la realidad, como el oropel con el oro”.
 
 
“Si tienes la suerte de estar con la gente que amas, en un ambiente cálido y seguro, con suficiente comida, estoy segura de que te sientes tan bendecido como yo”.
 
 
“Pero si en estos momentos tu vida está llena de dificultades; si no estás donde quieres, literal o figurativamente,”.
 
 
“Recuerda que las transformaciones más increíbles son posibles. Todo cambia. Nada es para siempre”.
 
 
“Durante mi peor Navidad, encontraba difícil creer que mi desdicha pasaría. En verdad, tenía miedo del futuro”.
 
 
Nunca sabes que aguarda el futuro. Cambios asombrosos de la fortuna pasan a cada minuto”.
 
 
“Así que si estás triste, solo, afligido, enfermo, separado de las personas que amas o sufriendo de cualquier otra forma durante esta Navidad,”
 
 
“Te envío mi amor y te deseo suerte y tiempos mejores. Millones de nosotros hemos estado donde estás ahora”.
 
 
“Recuerda, el día de Navidad es, al final, solo un día. No es una prueba de tu vida, así que sé amable contigo”.
 
 
“¡Feliz Navidad!”.
 
 
