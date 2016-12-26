El mensaje de esperanza de J.K. Rowling a quienes tienen dificultades en Navidad
J.K. Rowling es, en estos momentos, la tercera escritora mejor pagada en el mundo, según la revista Forbes. Su fortuna la debe a la franquicia de Harry Potter, que no cuenta solo con siete libros, sino con películas, parques temáticos e, incluso, una obra de teatro.
Por: Redacción Actualidad
I’ve had so many lovely messages wishing me a merry Christmas. Thank you! 1/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
I’ve also heard from people who are going through very tough times. These always seem worse at Christmas. 2/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
At this time of year, we’re bombarded with images of perfect lives, which bear as little relation to reality as tinsel does to gold. 3/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
If you’re lucky enough to be with the people you love, warm and safe, with enough to eat, I’m sure you feel as blessed as I do. 4/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
But if your life is currently full of difficulties; if you aren’t where you want to be, either literally or figuratively, 5/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
remember that extraordinary transformations are possible. Everything changes. Nothing is forever. 6/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
Thinking back to my worst Christmas, I found it hard to believe that my unhappiness would pass. I was truly afraid of the future. 7/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
You never know what the future holds. Astonishing reversals of fortune happen every minute. 8/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
So if you’re sad, or lonely, or bereaved, or ill, separated from your loved ones or in any other way suffering this Christmas, 9/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
I send you love and wish you luck and better times. Millions of us have been where you are now. 10/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
Remember, Christmas Day is, in the end, just a day. It isn’t a test or a scorecard of you or your life, so be kind to yourself ️ 11/12— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
️️ Merry Christmas! ️️— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016
Última hora
Lo más compartido
-
-
Cultura Dic 17 - 12:56 pm
Friedrich Nietzsche vs. Wagner
-
Salud Dic 16 - 5:28 am
Nació un superhospital para niños con cáncer
Para opinar en esta nota usted debe ser un usuario registrado.
Regístrese o ingrese aquí
J.K. Rowling es, en estos momentos, la tercera escritora mejor pagada en el mundo, según la revista Forbes. Su fortuna la debe a la franquicia de Harry Potter, que no cuenta solo con siete libros, sino con películas, parques temáticos e, incluso, una obra de teatro.
Versiones
Móviles
Suscripciones impreso
ejemplares