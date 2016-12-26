El mensaje de esperanza de J.K. Rowling a quienes tienen dificultades en Navidad

La escritora de la popular saga Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, aprovechó el día de Navidad para enviar un esperanzador mensaje a aquellas personas que tienen dificultades durante la época de fin de año. Pronto, los trinos de la escritora mejor pagada en el mundo se volvieron virales.

Su mensaje lo empezó agradeciendo a todas las personas que le desearon unas felices fiestas: “He tenido muchos mensajes deseándome una Feliz Navidad. ¡Gracias!”.

I’ve had so many lovely messages wishing me a merry Christmas. Thank you! 1/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

Pero luego se dirigió a aquellos que pasan por dificultades: “También he escuchado de gente que atraviesa por tiempos difíciles. Estos siempre parecen peores en Navidad”.

I’ve also heard from people who are going through very tough times. These always seem worse at Christmas. 2/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“En este momento del año, somos bombardeados con imágenes de vidas perfectas, que tienen poca relación con la realidad, como el oropel con el oro”.

At this time of year, we’re bombarded with images of perfect lives, which bear as little relation to reality as tinsel does to gold. 3/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Si tienes la suerte de estar con la gente que amas, en un ambiente cálido y seguro, con suficiente comida, estoy segura de que te sientes tan bendecido como yo”.

If you’re lucky enough to be with the people you love, warm and safe, with enough to eat, I’m sure you feel as blessed as I do. 4/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Pero si en estos momentos tu vida está llena de dificultades; si no estás donde quieres, literal o figurativamente,”.

But if your life is currently full of difficulties; if you aren’t where you want to be, either literally or figuratively, 5/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Recuerda que las transformaciones más increíbles son posibles. Todo cambia. Nada es para siempre”.

remember that extraordinary transformations are possible. Everything changes. Nothing is forever. 6/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Durante mi peor Navidad, encontraba difícil creer que mi desdicha pasaría. En verdad, tenía miedo del futuro”.

Thinking back to my worst Christmas, I found it hard to believe that my unhappiness would pass. I was truly afraid of the future. 7/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Nunca sabes que aguarda el futuro. Cambios asombrosos de la fortuna pasan a cada minuto”.

You never know what the future holds. Astonishing reversals of fortune happen every minute. 8/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Así que si estás triste, solo, afligido, enfermo, separado de las personas que amas o sufriendo de cualquier otra forma durante esta Navidad,”

So if you’re sad, or lonely, or bereaved, or ill, separated from your loved ones or in any other way suffering this Christmas, 9/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Te envío mi amor y te deseo suerte y tiempos mejores. Millones de nosotros hemos estado donde estás ahora”.

I send you love and wish you luck and better times. Millions of us have been where you are now. 10/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“Recuerda, el día de Navidad es, al final, solo un día. No es una prueba de tu vida, así que sé amable contigo”.

Remember, Christmas Day is, in the end, just a day. It isn’t a test or a scorecard of you or your life, so be kind to yourself ️ 11/12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

“¡Feliz Navidad!”.

️️ Merry Christmas! ️️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 24 de diciembre de 2016

J.K. Rowling es, en estos momentos, la tercera escritora mejor pagada en el mundo con ganancias de US$19 millones anuales, según la revista Forbes. Su fortuna la debe a la franquicia de Harry Potter, que no cuenta solo con los siete libros, sino con películas, parques temáticos e, incluso, una obra de teatro.