A una velocidad récord: así se están derritiendo los glaciares de Suiza

Un estudio de la Comisión Criosférica (CC) de la Academia Suiza de las Ciencias, evidenció la magnitud de la pérdida de los glaciares (6% de su volumen total este año) algo que solo se va a agravar en el futuro.

Agencia AFP

This picture taken on September 2, 2022 above Ulrichen shows glaciologist and head of 'Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland' (GLAMOS) network Matthias Huss during a visit with his team on the Gries glacier to takes readings of measuring equipments. - Swiss glaciers smashed all records for melting in 2022, under the dual effect of a dry winter and a long wave of intense summer heat. Three cubic kilometres of ice - three thousand billion litres of water - literally evaporated, or 6% of the total volume of Swiss glaciers, according to a report by the (GLAMOS) network published on September 28, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Foto: AFP - FABRICE COFFRINI
