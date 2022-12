In this photograph taken on December 13, 2022 French horse trainer Sabine Rouas rides her bull "Aston" in Vieville-Sous-les-Cotes, northeastern France. - Sabine Rouas trained her bull like an horse. Aston performs in horse jumping and dressage competition. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Foto: AFP - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD