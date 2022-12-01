Autorretrato de Max Beckmann es vendido en 23 millones de Euros

Visitors look at the painting "Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa" (Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink) by German painter Max Beckmann (1884-1950) at the Grisebach auction house in Berlin on November 23, 2022. - The remarkable wartime self-portrait of painter Max Beckmann will be auctioned in Germany next month, valued at a record-setting estimate of up to 30 million euros. "Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa" (Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink), widely considered a masterpiece and in private hands since it was painted in 1943, features the artist during his Dutch exile from Nazi Germany. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Foto: AFP - TOBIAS SCHWARZ