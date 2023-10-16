Boda masiva: 1.800 parejas se casaron en Nigeria

Household items given to couples are seen beside brides at the venue of a wedding reception at the Kano state governor's office after taking part in a mass wedding at the central mosque in Kano city, Kano State, Nigeria, on October 14, 2023. The mass wedding is sponsored by the Kano State government in Nigeria to help widows and divorcees get remarried. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

