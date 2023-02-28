Cuando el tractor funciona gracias al estiércol de vaca

Cows stand in their pen on the farm of the Guerin family, which produces biomethane, also known as renewable natural gas, in Beaumontois-en-Perigord, southwestern France, on February 14, 2023. - The Guerin farm converts the manure of its cows into fuel, known as bioGNV or renewable vehicle natural gas, in an attempt to put the destructive methane produce to good use. The cow barn is largely automatised, with two huge partially-buried tanks covered with rounded domes capturing the methane emitted from the cow patties, and supplying a filling station with a pump and bank card payment terminal. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - PHILIPPE LOPEZ