Curiosos acuden a un volcán islandés a ver lava “tan naranja como el sol”

People watch flowing lava during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland on July 10, 2023. A volcanic eruption started on July 10, 2023 around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office said, marking the third time in two years that lava has gushed out in the area. "The eruption is taking place in a small depression just north of Litli Hrutur, from which smoke is escaping in a north-westerly direction," the office said. Footage circulating in the local media shows a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground as well as a substantial flow of lava. (Photo by Kristinn Magnusson / AFP) / Iceland OUT

Foto: AFP - KRISTINN MAGNUSSON