En Austria hacen tatuajes gratuitos para atraer a católicos

Tattoer Silas Becks puts protective patch over a tattoo reading 'In God's hands..' on the arm of a young man on April 15, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. - Dozens of people got inked free-of-charge under an initiative by Quo Vadis, a group that represents Austria�s Catholic orders of monks and nuns. The group aims to let the faithful "express their piety, including on their bodies," according to its director Christopher Paul Campbell. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JOE KLAMAR