“Es como mi novia espiritual”: peruano que tenía momia prehispánica en su casa

This handout picture released on February 25, 2023 by Puno TV shows a mummy found inside a cooler box used by a delivery service worker in Puno, Peru. - The police is investigating a young man and his friends after they were intervened while drinking beer at the viewpoint of the Torres de San Carlos, in the city of Puno, as they were handling a mummy transported in a cooler box. According to the local police, the detainee had previously collected the body from his home and brought it to show it to his friends. The alleged owner said the mummy had been in his family's possession for 30 years after plans to donate it to a museum failed. (Photo by Puno TV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PUNO TV" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Foto: AFP - -