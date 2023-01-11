“Es decepcionante”: turistas al ver las estaciones alpinas sin nieve

Ski slopes with artificial snow are seen at the Semmering Pass in the wintersport resort Zauberberg im Semmering, Lower Austria on January 8, 2023. - Many Alpine ski resorts have closed fully or partially because of the lack of snow and high temperatures as Europe has seen what experts have said is "extreme" warm winter weather. Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, according to experts, with 2023 already posting record temperatures for January across the region. In Austria's Semmering ski resort, about two thirds of the slopes remain open, but visitor numbers have dropped. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ALEX HALADA