Festividades de coronación cierran con jornada de voluntariado en el Reino Unido

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family helped to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP)

Foto: AFP - DANIEL LEAL