This photo taken on January 12, 2023 shows Dong Tao chickens standing in a doorway at a poultry farm in Hung Yen province. - The lumpy legs of the Dong Tao chicken -- named after the commune where they're bred in northern Vietnam -- are considered a delicacy and are a particularly popular dish among the wealthy during Vietnamese new year, known as Tet. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

Foto: AFP - NHAC NGUYEN