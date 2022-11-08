El diamante rosa que fue subastado por más de 28 millones de dólares

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 23, 2022 in Geneva shows the Fortune Pink, an exceptionally rare giant gemstone, that is expected to bring in up to $35 million when it will comes up for sale in Geneva on November 8, 2022 by Christie's auction house. - The Fortune Pink diamond, an exceptionally rare giant gemstone, sold for more than $28.5 million at auction in Geneva on November 8, 2022 to a private Asian collector. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Foto: AFP - FABRICE COFFRINI