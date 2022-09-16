Grillos, ¿nueva carne para hamburguesa?

This photo taken on August 30, 2022, shows a plate of "Cricket-burger" and crickets at a restaurant in Bangkok. - There's no crunch or crackle, but crickets are on the menu at one Bangkok pop-up serving fusion bug burgers, demonstrating the latest way to incorporate the protein-rich meat into food -- direct from Thailand's farms. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) / To go with AFP story 'THAILAND-FOOD-ENVIRONMENT-OFFBEAT' by Pitcha Dangprasith and Rose Troup Buchanan

Foto: AFP - MANAN VATSYAYANA