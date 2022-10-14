¡Guau!: Café en EEUU sólo para el paladar perruno

Rahmi Massarweh, owner of Dogue, a restaurant for dogs, helps a canine customer inside his establishment in San Francisco, California on October 5, 2022. - Does your dog like fine dining? Does your pooch like posh nosh? Then one US eatery has just the thing. At Dogue in San Francisco, four-legged friends have their pick of the very best foods available, with a menu designed to please even the most exacting canine palate. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Foto: AFP - Agencia AFP