Los Angeles (United States), 09/08/2023.- A demonstrator holds a poster reading '100 days Stronger' as members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) protest in front of the Netflix headquarter in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 August 2023. Today marks the hundredth day of strike since the WGA announced they would start picketing on May 2nd over contract renegotiations. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Foto: EFE - ETIENNE LAURENT