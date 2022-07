In this picture taken on June 20, 2022, Kaleem Ullah Khan, locally known as the ‘Mango Man’, shows how he grafts different varieties of mangoes on a 100-year-old tree at his farm in Malihabad, some 30 kms from Lucknow. India is the largest producer of mangoes, accounting for half the global output. Malihabad, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, has more than 30,000 hectares of orchards and accounts for nearly 25 percent of the national crop.

Foto: MARYKE VERMAAK