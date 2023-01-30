La joven sinfónica de Nueva York aspira a un Grammy con su primer álbum.

Young cello and violin players with the New York Youth Symphony perform during a rehearsal on January 15, 2023 in New York City. - When the New York Youth Symphony recorded their debut album during the pandemic's dark early days, violinist Jessica Jeon was just 12 years old. Now she and her fellow musicians are competing against some of the world's elite orchestras, including the famed Los Angeles and Berlin Philharmonics, to take home the Grammy award for best orchestral performance -- the first time a youth orchestra has ever made it into the category. "What a cool experience to have -- this is my first time ever, like, recording in a studio," Jeon, now 14, told AFP after a rehearsal. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

