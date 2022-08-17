Llaman al 911 desde un zoológico y un mono es el principal sospechoso

This undated handout image courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office obtained on August 16, 2022 shows Route the Capuchin monkey after making a 911 call at Zoo To You near Paso Robles, California. - California cops rushed to a zoo after a 911 call -- only to find it had been placed by a mischevious monkey. Dispatchers sent officers to investigate a possible emergency after receiving a call that had disconnected on August 13, 2022 night. Deputies from San Luis Obisbo County Sheriff traced the call to the offices of Zoo to You, but couldn't find any humans in trouble. Undeterred, and determined to get to the bottom of the mystery call, they began to investigate. "Then they all realized... it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey," said a social media post by the sheriff's office. (Photo by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

