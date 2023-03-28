Los “cleanfluencers” luchan contra la suciedad en las redes sociales

This handout photo released on February 15, 2023 shows Finnish TikTok cleanfluencer Auri Kananen wearing pink gloves and making victory signs as she sits on a pile of trash and food remains in a flat in Helsinki, Finland, on January 19, 2023. - Marie Kondo may have admitted defeat, but a new generation of "cleanfluencers" is taking social media by storm, with millions eager to watch them scour filthy homes and dole out hacks. (Photo by Auri KANANEN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Auri KANANEN" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Elias HUUHTANEN

Foto: AFP - AURI KANANEN