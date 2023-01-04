Mon Laferte se revela como artista plástica con gran exposición en Chile

Chilean-born Mexican singer-songwriter Mon Laferte walks around her exhibition "I Love You", which brings together photos, personal objects and a collection of paintings that show her lesser-known facet as artist, at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Centre (GAM) in Santiago, on January 3, 2023. - The exhibition opens its doors to the public on January 5 in the framework of the Teatro a Mil international festival. Chilean Mon Laferte received her certificate of naturalization as a Mexican a month ago in a ceremony led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Laferte was born in Vi�a del Mar in 1983 but has lived in Mexico for 15 years. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

