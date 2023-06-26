Ocho horas en barco y un avión para finalmente quedarse sin ver a Messi

This aerial photo taken on June 2, 2023 shows Surya Wijaya Ang posing for a selfie next to his collection of football jerseys adorned with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's name, in Banda Neira. Indonesian fans of Lionel Messi expressed dismay on June 16 after the football star pulled out of a friendly match, including a superfan taking a 12-hour boat and plane journey to the sell-out game who accused organisers of false advertising. (Photo by Surya Wijaya Ang / AFP)

Foto: AFP - SURYA WIJAYA ANG