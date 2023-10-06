Premio Nobel de Química reprobó su primer examen universitario

Agencia AFP
06 de octubre de 2023 - 03:41 p. m.
In this undated image obtained from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) shows MIT chemist Moungi Bawendi winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for research in semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots. (Photo by Len Rubenstein / MIT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MIT/Len Rubenstein" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED
In this undated image obtained from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) shows MIT chemist Moungi Bawendi winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for research in semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots. (Photo by Len Rubenstein / MIT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MIT/Len Rubenstein" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED
Foto: AFP - LEN RUBENSTEIN

Por Agencia AFP

Temas recomendados:

Premios Nobel 2023

Quimica

Moungi Bawendi

Sigue a El Espectador en WhatsAppSíguenos en Google Noticias

 

Sin comentarios aún. Suscribete e inicia la conversación