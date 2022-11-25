Seúl prueba una línea de autobuses sin conductor

This photo taken in Seoul on November 23, 2022 shows a bus with a blue coloured logo (front C) which indicates that autonomous driving is taking place, as it approaches a stop on the country's first self-driving bus route run by 42 Dot, a start-up owned by South Korea's Hyundai which created the automomous driving technology. - South Korea's capital launched its first self-driving bus route on November 25, part of an experiment which engineers said aims to make the public feel more comfortable with driverless vehicles on the roads. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ANTHONY WALLACE