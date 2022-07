In this picture taken on June 30, 2022, Miss Bhutan 2022, Tashi Choden, gets her makeup done ahead of a pride event hosted in her honour in Thimphu. - Tashi Choden will not only be the first ever contestant to represent Bhutan at the famed Miss Universe competition -- she is also the Himalayan country's only openly queer public figure. (Photo by Namgay Wangchuk / AFP)

Foto: NAMGAY WANGCHUCK