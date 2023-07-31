Thor, el hombre que le dio la vuelta al mundo sin subir a un avión

Torbj�rn (Thor) Pedersen stands on the dock at the Port of Aarhus in Aarhus, Denmark on July 26, 2023, and talks as he stepped off a large Maersk container ship, after visiting his 203rd country and final country -- the Maldives -- in late May 2023. After almost 10 years away, the Danish traveller returned to his native soil after visiting every country in the world, without flying. (Photo by James BROOKS / AFP)

