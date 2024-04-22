Un ‘Clark Kent’ brasileño se vuelve un inesperado superhéroe

Leonardo Muylaert, 36, known as the Brazilian Superman, poses for a picture at the helipad of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (INTO) in the city center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 18, 2024. Muylaert, a lawyer who didn�t have social media one year ago, found out a video of him visiting an event went viral on TikTok, calling him the "Brazilian Superman." He liked the idea and jumped on a Superman costume, and since then, he has been traveling around Brazil as Superman. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)

Foto: AFP - MAURO PIMENTEL