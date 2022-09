(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 06, 2022 Michael Jordan�s game-worn 1998 NBA Finals �The Last Dance� jersey, from game 1, is displayed during Sotheby�s �Invictus� sales, in New York City. - A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory, sold for a record $10.1 million on Septemver 15, 2022, Sotheby's said. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ANGELA WEISS