In this aerial view, a southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) is seen with its calves in the waters of the South Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Madryn, Chubut Province, Argentina, on October 5, 2022. - Despite the recent deaths of at least 15 southern right whales, authorities have recorded more than 1,400 whales in the Nuevo and San Jose gulfs, the largest number in more than 50 years. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

