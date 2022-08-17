Con la sequía, el Jardín del Edén iraquí ahora “parece un desierto”

A demonstrator approaches a boat stuck in the dried-up bank of a canal, during a rally at the Umm El Wadaa marsh, south-east of the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah in the southern Dhi Qar province, on August 16, 2022, to demand solutions for water scarcity and drought. Years of drought and low rainfall, as well as reduced river flows from neighbouring Turkey and Iran, have battered Iraq's marshland areas, turning them into cracked ground, smattered with yellowing shrubs. Locals, whose livelihood depends on the resources of the southern marshlands, struggle to make ends meet, with many forced to leave in search of different jobs.

Foto: ASAAD NIAZI