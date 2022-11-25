Fotos: Así es la lucha para evitar la extinción del lince de los Balcanes

(FILES) A file photo taken on May 07, 2018 shows a Balkan lynx, classified as critically endangered, in a cage in a restaurant of the city of Shkodra, north of Albania. - In the three Balkan countries, there are less than 40 of these cats left, according to a regional survey in 2021. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has considered the animal critically endangered since 2015, the last stage in its classification before extinction in the wild. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY BRISEIDA MEMA

