La dura batalla por salvar a una ballena beluga extraviada en el río Sena

Members of the Sea Shepherd NGO look at a beluga whale, which was spotted while swimming up France's Seine river, near a river lock in Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne, north-western France on August 8, 2022. A malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine is no longer progressing but is still alive, environmental group Sea Shepherd said on August 8, 2022. Hopes are fading to save the animal, which was first spotted on August 2, 2022 in the river that runs through Paris to the English Channel.

Foto: Jean-François MONIER / AFP