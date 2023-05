Hanoi (Vietnam), 17/05/2023.- People go fishing during sunset at West Lake, a popular destination to escape the high temperatures in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 May 2023. The northern and central regions of Vietnam have been impacted by hot weather, with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Foto: EFE - LUONG THAI LINH