BYD produce un millón de unidades del modelo Dolphin Surf: ¿cuál es su secreto?

The One Millionth BYD SEAGULL (BYD DOLPHIN SURF/ DOLPHIN MINI) on the road! In just 27 months, the BYD SEAGULL (BYD DOLPHIN SURF/ DOLPHIN MINI) has become a global bestseller in compact EVs, delivering smart, sustainable mobility from Europe to Latin America and beyond.



This… pic.twitter.com/CjPnpTi0lw