La NASA mantiene el lanzamiento de Artemis I el 14 de noviembre

Titusville (United States), 29/08/2022.- The countdown clock of the SLS rocket with an Orion capsule, part of the Artemis 1 mission, is on a hold at T-40 minutes at the at the pad 39B in the Kennedy Space Center in Merrit Island Florida, USA, 29 August 2022. According to NASA, the hydrogen team of the rocket is discussing plans with the Artemis I launch director. The Artemis 1 mission was an uncrewed test flight of the Orion spacecraft and the first launch of the SLS. The Artemis, the US space agency's first crewed Moon mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, is a space mission with the goal of landing the first female astronaut and first astronaut of color on the Moon. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Foto: EFE - CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH