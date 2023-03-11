Los cuatro astronautas que orbitarán la Luna se presentan el 3 de abril

Titusville (United States), 02/03/2023.- Smoke billows from the Launch Complex 39A after the SpaceX Crew-6 mission lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceXís Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the companyís Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren ìWoodyî Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. (Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Foto: EFE - CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH