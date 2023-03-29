Una réplica del titanosaurio de la Patagonia se expone en Londres

A photograph taken on March 28, 2023 shows the Patagotitan mayorum, the most complete giant dinosaur ever discovered, displayed during the press preview of the exhibition "Titanosaur: Life as the biggest dinosaur" at the Natural History Museum, in London. - A cast of one of the largest dinosaurs ever to stride the Earth goes on display in London Friday, the first time the star exhibit has been seen in Europe since the original was discovered in Patagonia. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

