Asesinaron a un líder animalista y ambientalista en El Águila, Valle del Cauca

On August 6th, Javier Usechi, an environmental leader and an activist for the indigenous Emberá en Risaralda community, was murdered in Cauca. Usechi is the 111th social leader assassinated in #Colombia in 2022 alone.@PBIColombia @Indepaz



