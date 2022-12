“La tragedia pudo ser peor”: gobernador de Risaralda

Rescue teams organize the search for people at a landslide of a mountain in the sector El Ruso, Pueblo Rico municipality, in northwestern Bogota, Colombia, on December 5, 2022. A landslide engulfed a road on December 4 in Colombia, killing three people and leaving some 20 trapped in the mud, authorities said. Crews were searching for people riding on a bus, and a motorcycle caught up in the accident. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Foto: AFP - STRINGER