El fin de semana fueron asesinadas cinco personas en Arauca

A member of Colombia's national police patrols the streets of Savarena, Arauca, Colombia, near the Venezuelan border on January 23, 2022. - Five people were killed in two days in a region in northeastern Colombia bordering Venezuela, the scene of a bloody clash between dissidents from the former FARC guerrilla and ELN rebels, local police told AFP. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

Foto: JUAN BARRETO