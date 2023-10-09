Indígenas excavan la primera ciudad española de América, origen de la conquista

Italian archaeologist Alberto Sarcina (C) and archaeology assistants work at the Archaeological and Historical Park of Santa Maria de la Antigua del Darien, the first Spanish city founded in 1510 in mainland America, in Unguia municipality, Choco Department, Colombia, in the dense jungle of the Darien near Panama, on September 16, 2023. Indigenous, black and peasant women from the community participate in the decade-long excavation work led by Italian archaeologist Alberto Sarcina that has revealed the archaeological remains of Santa Maria la Antigua del Darien. The Italian taught the members of the community, mostly women, so that they would be the ones excavating their own history. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - RAUL ARBOLEDA