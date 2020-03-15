Listado de estrenos y rodajes de cine y televisión cancelados en el mundo por el coronavirus
Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.
Este es el listado de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados hasta el momento por el COVID-19:
ESTRENOS
- "James Bond: No Time To Die".
- "Mulan"
- "Fast & Furious 9"
- "A Quiet Place Part II"
- "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
- "Little Fires Everywhere"
- "The Lovebirds"
- "The New Mutants"
- "Antlers"
RODAJES DE CINE
- "Mission Impossible: 7"
- "The Little Mermaid"
- "Competencia Oficial"
- Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"
- "Home Alone"
- "Peter Pan & Wendy"
- "The Last Duel"
- "Birds of Paradise"
- "The Nightingale"
RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN
- "Grey’s Anatomy"
- "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Riverdale"
- "Grace and Frankie"
- "Survivor"
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Law & Order: SVU"
- "NCIS"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- Proyectos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas (por determinar)
