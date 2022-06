Amber Heard confiesa que ama a Johnny Depp ¿Es normal después de una ruptura?

Fairfax (United States), 01/06/2022.- Actor Amber Heard waits for the jury's verdict in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 01 June 2022. The jury found that US actor Johnny Depp was defamed by his ex-wife, US actor Amber Heard, in his 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against her and awarded him with 15 million US dollars. The jury also found that Heard was defamed by Depp through his former attorney, Adam Waldman, and awarded her with two million US dollars. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL

