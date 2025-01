7 diseños de uñas almendradas elegantes para dedos largos y estilizados

top tips for perfect ombre 👇🏼 • start with a base colour that matches the lightest shade in your gradient • add a lot of product to the sponge and work fast after it’s on there! • move the sponge up and down slightly to blend the layers • do 3-4 rolls/taps to blend, then leave it to dry and repeat- Going over it too many times when wet will start to remove the lower layers and could also leave chunks of sponge stuck to your nails!! created using @rimmellondon 60 second super shine nail polish! __________ #nails #nailart #naildesigns #nailtok #nailtutorial #nailsnailsnails #nailsdesign #fyp #fypシ #easynails #diynails #nailsathome #halloween #halloweennails #dripnails #ombrenails #auranails #vampirenails