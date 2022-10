Ana de Armas visitó la tumba de Marilyn Monroe. Esta fue la razón

Venice (Italy), 08/09/2022.- Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas arrives for the premiere of 'Blonde' during the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 08 September 2022. The movie is presented in official competition 'Venezia 79' at the festival running from 31 August to 10 September 2022. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Foto: EFE - ETTORE FERRARI