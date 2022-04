Hijo de Vicente Fernández se somete a tratamiento estético ¿Cómo quedó?

Vicente Fernandez Jr. speaks to journalists and fans to let them know that they will be able to attend a tribute to Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez outside the Rancho los Tres Potrillos in Tlajomulco, Mexico, on December 12, 2021, on the day of his death. Fernandez, the most important representative of ranchera music in Mexico, died Sunday in Guadalajara at 81, after remaining in the hospital for almost five months due to a domestic accident, his family informed. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP)

Foto: ULISES RUIZ