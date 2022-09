Homenaje a Edith Piaf en Bogotá por los 60 años del ícono de la canción francesa

Truck driver Nathalie Cavard cleans her Mercedes 500 HP truck decorated with the images of late French singer Edith Piaf and late French boxer Marcel Cerdan on October 12, 2013 in Le Mans, western France, during the decorated truck contest on the sidelines of the "Truck 24 Hours" truck race. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER

Foto: AFP - JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER